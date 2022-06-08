Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at basement in Lajpat Nagar

A fire broke out in the electric meter panel in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the electric meter panel in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed the officials on Wednesday. As per the fire department, 10 fire tenders were at the spot.

"There was a fire in the mini basement of the ground plus 3-storey building in Lajpat Nagar area, the mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. We rescued about 80 people," said Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Rajesh Kumar. The mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. Also plastic, wood, and some waste material of the building were also present in the basement when the fire broke out.

"Some rules and laws were being violated in this building, although we will investigate whether they had NOC of fire or not, in the initial investigation, some rules and regulations were being violated. Our firemen reached the spot very quickly and controlled the fire, in which our ADO has also suffered an injury," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Saini told ANI. Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

