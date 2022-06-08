Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
British prosecutors said Wednesday they have authorised police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that "charges have been authorized" against Weinstein, 70, following a review of evidence gathered by London's Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

It did not provide further details.

After revelations about Weinstein emerged in 2017, British police said they were investigating multiple allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein over several decades.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.

