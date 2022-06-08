Gujarati couple's murder seems to be case of personal enmity: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on her return from the northern districts on Wednesday, met the family members of the elderly Gujarati couple who were found murdered in the city's Bhownaipore area two days ago, and said that the duo was probably killed by people known to them.

Banerjee, after holding discussions on the matter with the city police commissioner, also said that ''99 per cent of the probe has been completed, and strong action will be taken against the accused once held''.

''The couple was probably killed by people known to them. It seems to be a case of personal enmity,'' she explained.

Describing Bhowanipore, of which she is a resident, as a ''peaceful'' area, she alleged that some external forces were trying to create nuisance in the locality. She gave assurance that strict measures would be adopted to deal with trouble-makers.

''Police have identified the culprits. They are carrying out searches. I have spoken to the daughter and other members of the family, too. Some relatives seem to be involved. The state administration will stand by the family at this hour of crisis,'' Banerjee told reporters.

''We live in harmony in Bhawanipore. This is not a case entailing culture, caste or creed or community. It's a matter of personality enmity. I can assure all that our government will support them like they have been doing, irrespective of their caste, culture and creed,'' she said. Talking more about the investigation, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said that CCTV footages from the area have been analysed and the culprits will be held soon.

Asked about the motive, he pointed out that some cash and jewellery were found missing, but more details would be available only after the accused were taken into custody.

Businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita were on Monday found dead at their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road, which is a high-security zone, given its proximity to the chief minister's residence. Their phones were missing. The couple is survived by three daughters.

Earlier in the day, sleuths of the Kolkata Police recovered Ashok Shah's phone from Esplanade area.

Post-mortem examination has revealed that they were killed between noon and 3 pm on Monday, the police said.

The couple had significant investments in the share market, they said.

