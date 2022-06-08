Left Menu

3 arrested for robbing, killing man

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after robbing him at Manesar area, police said on Wednesday. The ACP said the arrested trio also admitted to killing another man on April 3 after robbing him.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 08-06-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 22:05 IST
Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after robbing him at Manesar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Anubhav (20), Vijay (20) and Ravi (29), they said. According to police, the trio brutally thrashed and stabbed Ashish (22) after robbing him of his mobile phone, chain and ear phones on May 21. They then left the victim to die. ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said the victim was working as a supervisor at a private company.

''A case was registered following a complaint by the victim's brother Ajay Kumar at IMT Manesar police station. A team led by Inspector Anand Yadav, in-charge of the crime unit, Sector 31 arrested all the three accused,'' he said. The ACP said the arrested trio also admitted to killing another man on April 3 after robbing him. PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

