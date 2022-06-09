Left Menu

IAEA's 35-nation board passes resolution chiding Iran on uranium traces

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday.

Only two countries, Russia and China, opposed the text while 30 voted in favour and three abstained, the diplomats said.

The text says the board "expresses profound concern" the traces remain unexplained due to insufficient cooperation by Iran and calls on Iran to engage with the watchdog "without delay".

