Maha: Helper held for stealing Rs 15 lakh cash from grain merchant's shop
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old helper working with a grain merchant for allegedly stealing Rs 15 lakh from his shop in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said.
The accused, Govind Mankur (22), allegedly stole the money from the locker of the complainant's shop in the Itwari area on June 6 and fled, the official said. Mankur was picked up from the Lakadganj area and the stolen cash was recovered from him, he said, adding a case was registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
