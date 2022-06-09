Left Menu

Poster asking shops to remain closed on Friday surfaces in UP's Unnao

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 09-06-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 00:24 IST
Police have launched an investigation after a poster making an appeal to keep shops closed on Friday surfaced here, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said on Wednesday that the poster in Sadar Kotwali area here seems to be the handiwork of some mischievous elements and that the police have removed it.

Soon after the poster surfaced, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi held a peace committee meeting with religious leaders from Unnao and Shuklaganj, during which they made an appeal to maintain peace, Singh said.

Those who came up with the poster will be nabbed soon, he said.

