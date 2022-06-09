Left Menu

BSF fires at drone near international border at J-K

The Border Security Force in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir fired at a drone spotted close to the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector in the early hours of Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-06-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 07:53 IST
BSF fires at drone near international border at J-K
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir fired at a drone spotted close to the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector in the early hours of Thursday. A blinking light suspected to be emanating from a drone was spotted by BSF troops who fired at it.

"A blinking light suspected to be a drone was observed in the Arnia sector at around 4.15 am today. BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back," BSF said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022