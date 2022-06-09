BSF detects drone near international border in J-K

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday fired at a drone spotted close to the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector. The drone returned back as soon as the BSF troops fired on it after observing it at around 4.15 am.

"This morning at about 0415 am a blinking light suspected to be a drone observed in Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned back," said the BSF. The drone was flying at a height of around 300 metres, said the force.

Officials in the force told ANI that this was the drone activity from the Pakistan side in Arnia and similar activities were observed in the past too. The BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, has begun a combined search operation in the area.

Similar drone movement was also reported along the international border in the Jammu on May 15, and February 24, after which the Special Operation Group (SOG) of police launched a cordon-and-search operation and seized a consignment air-dropped by a drone. The consignment included three remote-controlled IEDs, detonators, 3 explosive bottles, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two IED timers, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds. (ANI)

