Fire at scrapyard in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in the scrapyard located in the slum-dominated Mandala locality of Mankhurd suburb, the official said. At least eight fire engines and four water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames. Police and officials of the civic ward concerned also reached the spot after being alerted.

''There was no report of any injury,'' the official said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

