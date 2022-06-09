Left Menu

Russian forces shell Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, street fighting rages - governor

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 12:43 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Fighting raged on the streets of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and Russian forces were destroying "everything that can be used for defence", the regional governor said.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russia was shelling areas of the city that are still controlled by Ukraine but that Ukrainian forces would be able to "clean up" in the city once they received long-range artillery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

