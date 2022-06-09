Israeli PM Bennett visits Abu Dhabi, to meet UAE president
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:48 IST
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and will meet its president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyanan, an Israeli statement said.
Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit had not previously been announced.
The statement quoted Bennett as saying that he aimed to "build an additional level" in Israel-UAE ties founded two years ago.
