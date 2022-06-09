Owen Lloyd Rogers appointed as Judge of Constitutional Court

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

In a statement, the President described Rogers as a highly experienced judge, who has served as a judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

He has been on the bench for the past nine years, following many years in legal private practice. "The appointment of Judge Rogers as Constitutional Court Judge follows the President's consultation with the Chief Justice and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly, interviews conducted by the Judicial Services Commission, and their recommendation of four names for the President to consider," the Presidency said. President Ramaphosa has wished Rogers well in his new role, which takes effect from 1 August 2022.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)