Sonowal joins Yoga Utsav at picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:35 IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Yoga Utsav at the picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh as part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Cultural Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Taba Tedir and the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animaly Husbandary and Veterniary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Teki along with other Yoga enthusiasts at the Yoga Utsav this morning.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sonowal said Yoga uplifts the mind and body. It re-energises our spirit yet keep us calm & composed. He said the Bhagvad Gita has captured the essence of Yoga beautifully which is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. I am blessed to practise at the beautiful Ziro Valley this morning, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

