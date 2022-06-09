Shiv Sena MP meets family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's family
- Country:
- India
Strongly batting for safety and security of Kashmir Pandits in valley, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday visited Jammu and met the family of Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir last month.
Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the crowded tehsil office in Chadoora town of Budgam district in central Kashmir on May 12.
''I met the family members of Rahul Bhat today at their home in Jammu'', she said.
Chaturvedi said Shiv Sena will raise the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, and demanded the safety and security of those who are working in the valley.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chadoora
- Kashmiri
- Kashmiri Pandits
- Shiv
- Rahul Bhat
- Priyanka Chaturvedi
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Budgam
- Shiv Sena
ALSO READ
Pandits stage protest in Jammu demanding relocation of PM package employees from Kashmir
IIM Jammu, SDD embark on mentor-mentee relationship for skill revolution in J-K
SKUAST Jammu granted accreditation as grade-A university by ICAR
Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district: Police.
Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh passes away in Jammu