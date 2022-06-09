Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP meets family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's family

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:16 IST
Shiv Sena MP meets family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's family
  • Country:
  • India

Strongly batting for safety and security of Kashmir Pandits in valley, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday visited Jammu and met the family of Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir last month.

Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the crowded tehsil office in Chadoora town of Budgam district in central Kashmir on May 12.

''I met the family members of Rahul Bhat today at their home in Jammu'', she said.

Chaturvedi said Shiv Sena will raise the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, and demanded the safety and security of those who are working in the valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022