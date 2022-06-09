Left Menu

Two teens caught under rear wheels of bus die in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:42 IST
Manoj (19), a local resident working in a store and Aarthi (19), a resident of Sri Lankan refugee camp on the outskirts and working in a textile shop, were proceeding to Perur this morning, police said.

As Manoj tried to overtake the bus on the left side, the two-wheeler skidded and both fell down. Under the impact, the rear wheels of the bus ran over them and they were killed on the spot.

Further investigations are on, police said.

