Delhi reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 622 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 622 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613.

The national capital recorded 1,774 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 3.17 per cent. The city reported 537 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Two people succumbed to the disease in the capital city during the period, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 26,216. As per the bulletin, as many as 3,86,93,902 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 20,885 persons were vaccinated against the disease in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed another jump in the daily COVID cases as the country reported 7,240 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Wednesday, India saw a rise of nearly 41 per cent in the daily COVID cases, as the country logged 5,233 infections.

This increase is believed to be led by another surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 2,701 new coronavirus cases last evening. With this surge in COVID cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 32,498, constituting 0.08 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.31 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 2.13, the Health Ministry informed. (ANI)

