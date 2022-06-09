Pending petition does not stand in the way of resolution of suspension of BJP MLAs : Cal HC

The possibility of a resolution to an imbroglio arising out of suspension of the leader of opposition and four BJP MLAs from West Bengal Assembly was seen on Thursday as Calcutta High Court directed that the pendency of a petition by the saffron party legislators will not stand in the way of the parties in the matter to resolve the issue.

Speaker Biman Banerjee welcomed the order of the court, saying that the saffron party MLAs had been asked to approach the House earlier for a resolution of the issue.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that pendency of the writ petition and hearing of the matter ''will not stand in the way of the parties in resolving the issues in accordance with rules.'' The court adjourned the matter and directed that it be listed on June 14 for further consideration.

The monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to commence from Friday.

The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP legislators Dipak Burman, Shankar Ghosh, Manoj Tigga and Narahari Mahato were suspended from the House on March 28 for the remaining period of the session by the speaker for alleged misconduct.

Adhikari and the four saffron party MLAs had moved the high court challenging the decision to suspend them claiming that it was politically motivated.

Justice Mantha had noted during a previous hearing in the case that the expression 'session' would mean the entire period of the Assembly until it is prorogued by orders of the governor.

