Congress chief approves appointment of new office-bearers of party's youth wing

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday approved the appointment of new office-bearers of the Indian Youth Congress, including 10 general secretaries and 49 national secretaries.

Eighteen national secretaries have been retained and nine new joint secretaries have been appointed to the new team of the party's youth wing.

''Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of national office-bearers of Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect,'' according to a communication from the party.

Among the new general secretaries are Harpalsinh Chudashma, Jagdev Gaga, Manish Chaudhary, Palak Verma, Purna Chandra Padhi, Raksha Ramaih, Ramya Haridas, Rushikesh Shelke, Santhosh Kolkunda and Vinit Kamboj.

The national secretaries who have been retained are Ajay Chikkara, Akhilesh Yadav, Ishita Sedha, Khushboo Sharma, Manju Tongad, Milind Gautam, Mithendra Singh, Mohd Shahid, Pradip Sindhav, Pradip Surya, Pushpalatha CB, Rajesh Sinha, Shivi Chauhan, Shesh Narayan Ojha, Surbhi Dwivedi, Tanu Yadav, Vidya Balakrishnan and Vijay Singh Raju.

Among the 49 new national secretaries are Abhavya Singh, Abhinav S Bhagat, Ajaz Chaudhary, Ajit Singh, Amit Pathania, Aruna Mahajan, Ashutosh Chatterjee, B Ramesh Babu, Deenbandhu Sharma and Dheeraj Singh.

The Congress president has also appointed chairpersons of some cells of the IYC.

