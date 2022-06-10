Assam CM chairs meeting on Class-III, Class-IV vacancies recruitment process

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired a meeting on the recruitment process for Class-III and Class-IV vacancies. During the meeting, it has been decided that the recruitment examinations to fill up the vacant positions in Class-IV and Class-III categories of the state government will be held on August 7 and August 21 respectively.

The decision was taken at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with senior officials of the government and State-Level Boards for Recruitment to Class-III and Class-IV posts. While a total of 6,71,805 applications have been received for the Class-III vacancies, the figure for that of Class-IV vacancies stands at 4,43,655.

The recruitment examination for the posts of drivers under the Class-III category, for which a total of 77,049 applications have been received, will be held separately on a date which will be declared later. The Assam Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to ensure transparency in the entire process, for which he suggested a number of measures, including deploying officials with unimpeachable integrity for the same.

"We are on a firm course to fulfilling our promise of providing 1 lakh jobs. Exams for filling up vacancies in Class IV & Class III posts will be held on August 7 & 21 respectively and exams for drivers under Class-III will be held on a separate date to be announced shortly," Sarma tweeted. "Showing absolute trust in our Govt that there'll be no corruption in recruitments anymore, a huge number candidates - 6,71,805 for Class III and 4,43,655 for Class IV posts - have applied for the vacancies. We will ensure total transparency in the entire recruitment process," he added in his tweet. (ANI)

