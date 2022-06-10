Sweden seeks progress in talks with Turkey over NATO membership, foreign minister says
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday Sweden aims to make constructive progress in talks with Turkey over the Nordic country's application to join NATO.
"Our application has received broad support among NATO members," she said in a foreign policy declaration after Sweden, alongside Finland, applied last month to join the military alliance as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Our ambition is to, in a constructive spirit, make progress on the questions that Turkey has raised," she told parliament.
