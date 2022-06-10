Left Menu

European Parliament "firmly behind" Ukraine's EU candidate bid -President Metsola

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-06-2022
European Parliament "firmly behind" Ukraine's EU candidate bid -President Metsola
Roberta Metsola Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Union's parliament supports Ukraine's bid to achieve candidate status to join the European Union, the parliament's president Roberta Metsola said on Friday at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

"The EU parliament stands firmly behind Ukraine's bid to receive EU candidate status," Metsola said.

