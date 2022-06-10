Protests in Srinagar over remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad

Protests erupted at several places here on Friday over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad with the Hurriyat Conference alleging that anti-Muslim measures have become a hallmark of the government.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora, and other places in the city.

Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

"Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J-K to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet (PBUH) pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve,'' the Hurriyat said in a statement.

"In their harshness towards Muslims, they do not even allow us to raise our voice against such bigotry and hatred that causes us so much pain,'' it said.

The amalgam said the Hurriyat strongly denounces the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet.

''Hurriyat strongly believes in respect and reverence for all religions and religious figures, a fact borne out by peaceful coexistence of people of this land for centuries,'' it added.

