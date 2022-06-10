Judgement against jailed British men breaches Geneva convention - UK's Truss

Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday that the judgment against two British men sentenced to death by a court in one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine was a breach of the Geneva convention.

"The judgment against them is an egregious breach of the Geneva convention," Truss said in a tweet after she spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russian proxies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)