Judgement against jailed British men breaches Geneva convention - UK's Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:11 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday that the judgment against two British men sentenced to death by a court in one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine was a breach of the Geneva convention.

"The judgment against them is an egregious breach of the Geneva convention," Truss said in a tweet after she spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russian proxies.

