Judgement against jailed British men breaches Geneva convention - UK's Truss
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:11 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday that the judgment against two British men sentenced to death by a court in one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine was a breach of the Geneva convention.
"The judgment against them is an egregious breach of the Geneva convention," Truss said in a tweet after she spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss efforts to secure the release of prisoners of war held by Russian proxies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian President Putin holding world to ransom over food - UK's Truss
Russian President Putin holding world to ransom over food - UK's Truss
UK's Truss: Completely legitimate to support Ukraine with tanks and planes
Truss condemns sentencing of UK citizens in Donbas
UK Foreign Secretary Truss backs PM Johnson in confidence vote