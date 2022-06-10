Left Menu

"War fatigue" can erode West's resolve to help Ukraine: Officials

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:36 IST
"War fatigue" can erode West's resolve to help Ukraine: Officials

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the spectre of “war fatigue” could erode the West's resolve to help the country push back Moscow's aggression.

The US and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine.

Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedent unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country.

But as the shock of the February 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

