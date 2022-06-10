"War fatigue" can erode West's resolve to help Ukraine: Officials
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the spectre of “war fatigue” could erode the West's resolve to help the country push back Moscow's aggression.
The US and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine.
Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedent unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country.
But as the shock of the February 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Europe
- West
- post-World War II Europe
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Kremlin
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone leaves people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look on Day 8
Soccer-Western United seek A-League title and respect in Melbourne showdown
ANALYSIS-Russia prepares to seize western firms looking to leave
Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings
Kremlin says West is to blame Ukraine grain export problems