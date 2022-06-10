Left Menu

Father, son electrocuted while plucking coconut using iron rod

A man and his son were electrocuted on Friday when the iron rod they were using to pluck a coconut came into contact with a live wire. Police said the deceased were Appukuttan 66 and his son Renil 38, natives of Chowara in Ernakulam district.The incident happened in the morning. Appukuttan is survived by wife and two other children.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:31 IST
Father, son electrocuted while plucking coconut using iron rod
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his son were electrocuted on Friday when the iron rod they were using to pluck a coconut came into contact with a live wire. Police said the deceased were Appukuttan (66) and his son Renil (38), natives of Chowara in Ernakulam district.

''The incident happened in the morning. They were trying to pluck a coconut from a tree in their compound when the rod they were using came into contact with a 11 KV line,'' the police said.

They said the two died on the spot. Appukuttan is survived by wife and two other children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022