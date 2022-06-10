Kejriwal govt to fill vacancies in Social Welfare Department in 2 months: Gautam

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday directed officials to fill the vaccines in the department within two months.

The department will hire more workers on contractual basis so that the elderly living in the old-age homes can have a comfortable stay, he said after a review meeting.

The minister also reviewed the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana and the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana. ''I have instructed the officials of the department to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach every needy person in a swift and smooth manner,'' Gautam said.

