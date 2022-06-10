Germany's chancellor asks Serbia to join EU sanctions on Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday he had asked Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to join European Union sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Russia during their bilateral talks in Belgrade.

Speaking at a news conference with Vucic on the first day of his two-day tour of the Western Balkans, Scholz said this made sense given Serbia aspired to join the 27-member bloc and any member would need to adhere to its sanctions.

Vucic said the EU should consider the fact that Serbia and Russia had special relations that dated a long way back.

