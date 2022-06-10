UP: Man, son killed after being hit by a vehicle

A 65-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Friday morning, police said.

Retired teacher Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, a resident of Sammanpur under Khutahan police station limits, was going with his son Ramkrishna Tiwari on a bike when they were hit by an unknown vehicle, Circle Officer, Badlapur, Shubham Todi said.

They were rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

