UP: Man, son killed after being hit by a vehicle

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 10-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 22:17 IST
UP: Man, son killed after being hit by a vehicle
A 65-year-old man and his son were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on Friday morning, police said.

Retired teacher Ramesh Chandra Tiwari, a resident of Sammanpur under Khutahan police station limits, was going with his son Ramkrishna Tiwari on a bike when they were hit by an unknown vehicle, Circle Officer, Badlapur, Shubham Todi said.

They were rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared them brought dead, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

