Auto-driver sexually assaults 9-year-old girl; arrested

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was on Friday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl, police said.

Based on a complaint from the girl's mother, a case was booked and the auto-driver was arrested, they said. He allegedly abused the minor for the past three days in a place near her house, and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone, the police said.

