Arms licence racket kingpin shot dead by aide over monetary dispute in Gurugram

The kingpin of an arms licence racket was shot dead by his close aide over a monetary dispute, the Gurugram police said on Friday.Manish Bhardwaj was shot dead in the New Colony area Tuesday afternoon.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The kingpin of an arms licence racket was shot dead by his close aide over a monetary dispute, the Gurugram police said on Friday.

Manish Bhardwaj was shot dead in the New Colony area Tuesday afternoon. Based on a complaint filed by his driver, the police arrested his aide Sunny Kant Thursday night from IFFCO Chowk and recovered one revolver, two live cartridges and one empty shell from his possession.

Kant, 36, a resident of Krishna Colony in Haryana's Gurugram, was produced before a court which sent him to two-day police custody of Friday.

During interrogation, Kant told the police that the weapon he had used in the murder was given to him by Manish Bhardwaj for safekeeping.

''Kant borrowed about Rs 20 lakh from Bhardwaj and was being pressured by him to return the amount.... They used to get arms licences made in Gurugram by bringing forged NOCs from other states. Both of them were arrested and remained in jail earlier,'' a police officer said.

On the day of the killing, Kant had accompanied Bhardwaj to an electronic store for buying an AC for the latter. They subsequently drove around in the city for almost two hours. Kant shot Bhardwaj while getting off the car, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

