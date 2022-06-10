Left Menu

Biden says public deserves full accounting of Jan. 6 attacks

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:36 IST
Biden says public deserves full accounting of Jan. 6 attacks
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital Building “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history,” and said it is important the American public gets a full accounting of events in the hearings scheduled for next week.

“It’s important that the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today," Biden said.

Biden said he did not get to see the first congressional hearing on the attacks on Thursday. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022