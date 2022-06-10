Left Menu

Czech police seize 840 kilograms of cocaine in banana shipments

"The information about the shipment leads outside the Czech Republic, therefore we will use international police and justice cooperation," the police said, without further details. They said that the shipment would have a value of 2 billion crowns ($85.15 million) on the black market. ($1 = 23.4880 Czech crowns)

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 23:41 IST
Czech police seize 840 kilograms of cocaine in banana shipments

The Czech police seized 840 kilograms (1,852 pounds) of cocaine hidden among bananas delivered to several supermarkets, the police said on Friday.

"Supermarket workers found moulded cocaine cubes in boxes with bananas this afternoon," the police said on Twitter, where it also posted pictures of some of the seized cocaine. "The information about the shipment leads outside the Czech Republic, therefore we will use international police and justice cooperation," the police said, without further details.

They said that the shipment would have a value of 2 billion crowns ($85.15 million) on the black market. ($1 = 23.4880 Czech crowns)

