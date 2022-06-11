Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

'The Janes' reflect in new U.S. documentary on providing illegal abortions before Roe

Some 50 years ago, before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion, a group of women on the South Side of Chicago worked underground, providing illegal abortions to desperate women in need. These women had little to no medical background.

Giuliani hit with ethics charges by Washington D.C. authorities over false election claims

The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump's former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel alleges that Giuliani, who is a member of the D.C. bar, made baseless claims in federal court filings about the results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.

U.S. TV audience for Jan. 6 hearing reaches 20 million

An estimated 20 million people tuned in to live U.S. television broadcasts of Thursday's hearing by lawmakers probing the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Nielsen ratings agency said on Friday. The viewership across 12 networks ranked below other political events such as President Biden's State of the Union address, which pulled in 38 million viewers in March, but higher than most congressional hearings.

People who lost homes in New Mexico wildfire hope Biden can help

When U.S. President Joe Biden visits New Mexico on Saturday to meet victims of the state's largest ever wildfire, Daniel Encinias hopes to get a chance to ask him for a new house. Encinias' home and hundreds more in northern New Mexico were torched after controlled burns by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) that were meant to reduce wildfire risk ran out of control in April.

One million flowers bring joy and color to New York's Meatpacking District

A million flowers in brilliant hues of pink, purple, blue, orange and yellow greeted visitors in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City on Friday for the three-day L.E.A.F Festival of Flowers. Renowned flower designer Lewis Miller designed four street sign installations for the festival, which sees colorful blooms climbing up poles and spilling over pavements.

Judge rejects NRA bid to end New York probe into gun rights group

A New York judge on Friday rejected the National Rifle Association's bid to end an investigation by that state's attorney general into alleged corruption at the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of the New York state court in Manhattan said the NRA did not show that Attorney General Letitia James' probe was a politically motivated effort to target the group and silence its speech because she disliked its policies.

White House says Delta to ship UK baby formula starting June 20

Delta Air Lines Inc will start transporting 3.2 million bottles of Kendamil baby formula on June 20, the White House said on Friday in announcing the sixth shipment of overseas formula to help quell a U.S. shortage. Delta will ship about 212,000 pounds of the British formula maker's product from London to Boston and Detroit, where it will then get to retailers, the White House said in a statement.

White Michigan policeman charged with murdering African immigrant after traffic stop

A white police officer was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday for the fatal shooting of a Black man during an altercation after a traffic stop two months ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a case that sparked racial justice protests in the city. The criminal case against officer Christopher Schurr in the April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, came just over seven weeks after an independent autopsy found Lyoya was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.

New study estimates 1.6 million in U.S. identify as transgender

A study published on Friday estimates that nearly 1.64 million people over the age of 13 in the United States identify themselves as transgender, based on an analysis of newly expanded federal health surveys. The study estimates https://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/Trans-Pop-Update-Jun-2022.pdf that about 0.5% of all U.S. adults, some 1.3 million people, and about 1.4%, or 300,000, of youth between 13- and 17-years-old identify as transgender, having a different gender identity than the sex they were assigned at birth.

Texas judge suspends governor's order to investigate transgender procedures

A Texas judge on Friday blocked, at least for now, Governor Greg Abbott's directive that child protective services investigate medical providers or parents over gender transition treatments for minors. Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary restraining order at the request of the gay rights organization PFLAG, which sued Abbott and the state over his February mandate to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

