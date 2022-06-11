Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases. FIGHTING * Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking from Kyiv to a security conference in Singapore, said his country would "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started". * In Sievierodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine, further heavy fighting was reported. * Ukraine's army command said Russian troops had secured positions in two communities near Sievierodonetsk, while Serhiy Gaidai, the Luhansk governor, said Russians were in control of "most" of the city. * "Intense street to street fighting is ongoing and both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Twitter. * The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence forces had shot down two MIG-29 planes in the Mikolayiv region and one Su-25 fighter jet in the Kharkiv region. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. * The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southeastern port that was besieged for weeks before Russian forces captured it in mid-May.

ECONOMY, DIPLOMACY * Zelenskiy said his country was unable to export enough food because of a Russian blockade, and that the world would face "an acute and severe food crisis and famine." * The U.N. food agency said on Friday reduced exports of wheat and other food commodities from Ukraine and Russia could inflict chronic hunger on up to 19 million more people globally over the next year. * Germany, the world's fifth-largest arms exporter, plans to revise its rules on arms exports to make it easier to arm democracies like Ukraine and harder to sell weapons to autocracies, Der Spiegel reported on Friday. QUOTES

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told an Asian security forum. "It's a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)