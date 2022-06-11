Left Menu

6-year-old raped in UP's Kaushambi, accused held

The accused has been arrested and a local police team is investigating the incident, the CO said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:02 IST
6-year-old raped in UP's Kaushambi, accused held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in a village under Saini police station limits and the 25-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Confirming the arrest, Circle Officer (CO) KG Singh said, ''Dhirendra, belonging to the same village as the minor, lured her to an abandoned place near her house on Friday night and raped her. The family members of the girl were busy in a marriage function at their house.'' A few hours later when the family members realised that the girl was missing, they started searching for her and found her in an unconscious state at the deserted place.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused on the complaint of the survivor's family. ''The accused has been arrested and a local police team is investigating the incident,'' the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022