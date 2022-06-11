Left Menu

Centre increases strength of notaries across 17 states & UTs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:14 IST
Centre increases strength of notaries across 17 states & UTs
Against the backdrop of increasing number of aspirants for appointment as central notaries, the government has enhanced their total strength in 17 states and union territories, Union minister S P Singh Baghel said on Saturday. In a tweet, the Union minister of state for law said now Andhra Pradesh will have 1,700 central notaries, while Gujarat will have 8,000.

Similarly, their numbers will go up in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab , Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Puducherry.

''In Laddakh 50 new vacancies have been created for the first time in history,'' he said.

On Friday, the Department of Legal Affairs issued a notification in this regard by amending the Notaries Rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

