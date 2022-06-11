Left Menu

Protests in Bengal: Guv appeals for peace, asks CM to deal sternly with lawbreakers

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation in the state, following protests in several parts of Howrah district over controversial remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:41 IST
Representative Image
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday expressed concern over the "worsening law and order" situation in the state, following protests in several parts of Howrah district over controversial remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad. He asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deal sternly with the problem and take action against lawbreakers. "Concerned at worsening law & order situation...Inaction @chief_west@WBPolice @KolkataPolice is unfortunate endorsement of the criminality of law violators. Appeal #MamataBanerjee to sternly deal with law breakers. All involved be identified and arrested," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter. The situation in Howrah, which witnessed violent protests against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokespersons, was peaceful on Saturday morning, officials said.

Protesters clashed with police personnel in Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia areas when law enforcers tried to end a blockade on a national highway stretch on Friday. They set police vehicles on fire and damaged public property during the agitations.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Commuters had to face problems as road and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were cancelled due to the violence.

