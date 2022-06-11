Left Menu

Maha: Driver, passenger killed as tree falls on autorickshaw in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 17:47 IST
Two persons died after a tree fell on their autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near ITI signal on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road when the three-wheeler was on its way to Satpur, he said.

''A gulmohur tree fell on the autorickshaw, killing its driver Popat Sonawane (62) and passenger Shaila Patani (53). A case has been registered and probe is underway,'' the Gangapur police station official said.

