Maha: Driver, passenger killed as tree falls on autorickshaw in Nashik

Two persons died after a tree fell on their autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near ITI signal on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road when the three-wheeler was on its way to Satpur, he said.

''A gulmohur tree fell on the autorickshaw, killing its driver Popat Sonawane (62) and passenger Shaila Patani (53). A case has been registered and probe is underway,'' the Gangapur police station official said.

