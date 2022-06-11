Left Menu

Keeping close watch on law and order situation: Assam CM

After that, I dont think that a state government has anything new to add. The state Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad AJP have filed separate police complaints against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 18:14 IST
Keeping close watch on law and order situation: Assam CM
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, amid communal tensions in other parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said strict vigil is being maintained to ensure communal harmony in the state.

''We are keeping a watch on law and order, and also ensuring that communal harmony is maintained,'' he said.

Asked about the comments made by now suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal that triggered violence in some states, Sarma said, ''The Government of India has already reacted to it and the statement is in the public domain. After that, I don't think that a state government has anything new to add.'' The state Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have filed separate police complaints against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks. Police are, however, yet to register any case on the basis of the complaints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022