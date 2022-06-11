Gutkha, scented tobacco worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 10 held
PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 21:33 IST
Banned gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 10.70 lakh were seized during a raid in Chakur area of Latur on Saturday, a police official said.
Ten people have been arrested in the raid carried out by a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam and probationary IPS official Abhaysinha Deshmukh, he said.
