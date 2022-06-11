Soccer-U.S. judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas - Sky
A U.S. judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape lawsuit against Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.
