Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7 - Bild am Sonntag
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:56 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, Bild am Sonntag reported on Saturday.
The newspaper cited French and Ukrainian government sources.
The press office for the German government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Italy
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
- Group of Seven
- France
- French
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Kyiv decries looting
Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'
Russia says eastern Ukrainian town of Lyman under its full control
Putin tells French and German leaders he's willing to discuss Ukrainian grain shipments
Moscow-led Ukrainian Orthodox Church breaks ties with Russia