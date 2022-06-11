Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7 - Bild am Sonntag

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, Bild am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

The newspaper cited French and Ukrainian government sources.

The press office for the German government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)