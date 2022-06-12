Left Menu

UP civic official suspended on corruption charges

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An executive officer of the Ballia Municipal Council has been suspended on the charges of corruption, an official said on Sunday.

Ballia Chief Treasury Officer Vivek Srivastava also said Executive Officer Dinesh Vishwakarma will remain attached to the office of director of the Directorate of Local Bodies during the suspension period.

District administration officials said the suspended officer had paid more than Rs 6.48 lakh for a purchase without taking the approval of the competent authority. Apart from this, there are complaints of financial irregularities against Vishwakarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

