BSF recovers 10 charas packets at island off Guj coast; drug likely to have washed ashore from Pak

A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 10 packets containing charas, likely to have washed ashore from Pakistan, from an island off Jakhau coast near Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, officials said.

The charas, which was found in packets with 'Cobra brand Kohinoor basmati rice' written on them, was recovered from Varaya Thar Bet in Karmatha off Jakhau coast, the BSF said in a release.

''These charas packets likely to have washed ashore from the Pakistan side and reached the Indian coast. So far since May 20, 2022, a total of 1,516 similar packets of the drug have been recovered by the BSF and other agencies,'' it said.

On several occasions in the past, the BSF, local police, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), and the Customs officials have recovered packets off Jakhau coast and Creek area.

This comes nearly a week after the security agencies and the police in Kutch district similarly recovered 49 packets of heroin worth Rs 250 crore after they washed ashore in the creek area of the Arabian sea near Jakhau.

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) later confirmed that the packets were part of the consignment being smuggled on a Pakistani boat that was recently apprehended by the ICG and the ATS in a joint operation. The boat had been apprehended on the intervening night of May 30 and 31, and rummaging it had not yielded the drug as the crew members had thrown two plastic bags containing the contraband upon finding the ICG ship approaching them in the high seas, officials had said.

