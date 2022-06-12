Left Menu

Harmohinder Singh Lucky appointed new president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:33 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the new president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee, replacing Subhash Chawla.

Lucky has been a former president of Chandigarh Youth Congress and is considered a loyalist of former MP and ex-union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. He is currently the general secretary of the Chandigarh Congress.

In an official announcement, the party said that the Congress President has appointed Harmohinder Singh Lucky as the new president of CTCC with immediate effect.

''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing president Subhash Chawla,'' the statement added.

