2 soldiers injured in landmine explosion in J&K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:25 IST
Two Army personnel were injured on Sunday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The landmine, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, went off when the soldiers were busy extinguishing a forest fire in Balakote area, they said.

The injured personnel were taken to a hospital, they said.

The cause of the fire is not known immediately but fire incidents in forests across Jammu region have witnessed manifold increase due to the prevailing heatwave conditions and scant rainfall this season.

