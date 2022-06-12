Left Menu

Motor racing-Toyota win Le Mans for fifth year in a row

Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi, now a four-times winner of the world's greatest endurance race, and Japanese first timer Ryo Hirakawa shared the overall victory in the number eight GR010 hybrid hypercar. The number seven Toyota, crewed by last year's winners Mike Conway of Britain, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, secured the one-two finish in the 90th edition of the race at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 19:51 IST
Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the fifth year in a row on Sunday with New Zealand's Brendon Hartley taking the chequered flag to become a triple champion. Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi, now a four-times winner of the world's greatest endurance race, and Japanese first timer Ryo Hirakawa shared the overall victory in the number eight GR010 hybrid hypercar.

The number seven Toyota, crewed by last year's winners Mike Conway of Britain, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez, secured the one-two finish in the 90th edition of the race at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France. Glickenhaus Racing's number 709 car was third with Britain's Richard Westbrook, French driver Franck Mailleux and American Ryan Briscoe.

