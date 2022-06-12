Left Menu

Pregnant woman stomps on tubelights, seeks stricter law against sexual harassment

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:32 IST
Pregnant woman stomps on tubelights, seeks stricter law against sexual harassment
Demanding a stringent legislation against increasing sexual harassment, a pregnant woman on Sunday tried to enter the World Book of Records by breaking 30 fluorescent lights with her barefeet and walked on them.

A traditional arts enthusiast Prakalakshmi made the attempt near here by stomping each light in 3.55 seconds while beating a drum to draw the attention of those in power to enact a stringent legislation on sexual harassment and strengthen the penal code for giving strict punishment.

The event was organised by the woman's husband Kalairasan in association with Phoenix World Books Records.

The officials of Phoenix World Book Records recorded the achievement and awarded a certificate and a book to the woman.

The record attempt is going viral on the social media, the organisers said.

Kalairasan provides free coaching to students in traditional arts of Tamil Nadu like oyilattam, karakattam, drum-beating, they said.

