Rajasthan: Two held for stealing high-voltage wire

They sold a part of the stolen cable to two people, one of which has been arrested.

Updated: 12-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:49 IST
Thieves stole a high-voltage cable between Bomadara and Rajkiawas railway stations on the Jodhpur-Pali route here, police said on Sunday.

Launching an investigation into the matter, the Railway Police arrested two people and recovered about 100-metre-long copper cable from them.

According to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Anurag Meena, the thieves, identified as Shankar Lal (25) and Hans Raj (28), had left some tools used in cutting the wire on the spot over a week ago.

A team of the RPF visited over 400 shops to gather information.

“It came to notice that saw blades were purchased from a hardware shop in Pali a few days ago. Two people purchasing these blades, barely five hours before the incident,” the officer said. The identity of the two persons was established after a rigorous exercise in the surrounding areas and the breakthrough was achieved when they were identified as Shankar Lal and Hans Raj from Sardar Samand.

The duo admitted to have executed the theft with two other persons, who are yet to be arrested. They sold a part of the stolen cable to two people, one of which has been arrested.

